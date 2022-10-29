SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,366 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

