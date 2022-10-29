SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $492.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $394.86 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.53 and a 200-day moving average of $499.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

