SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,637 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE WEX opened at $162.81 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

