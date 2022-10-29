SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.