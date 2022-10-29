SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,215 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

