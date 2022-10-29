SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,146 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 5.5 %

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

