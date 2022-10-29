SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 878 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

