SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $798,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 137.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.