SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Galapagos by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Galapagos Price Performance

GLPG stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.