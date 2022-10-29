SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Mizuho cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

SWK stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

