SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

