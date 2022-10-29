SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

