Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 50.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.