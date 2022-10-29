Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,418.50 ($29.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,300.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,230.71. The stock has a market cap of £173.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 574.47. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.