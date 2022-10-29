Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Up to $53.31

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.31, but opened at $56.01. Shell shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 87,283 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.