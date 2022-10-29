Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Made.com Group (LON:MADE)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Made.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of MADE stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.51. Made.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($1.99).

About Made.com Group

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

