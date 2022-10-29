Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Up 4.0 %
UJO opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £36.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.95.
About Union Jack Oil
Recommended Stories
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.