Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 4.0 %

UJO opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £36.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.95.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

