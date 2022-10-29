Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 23.6%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
ANTE opened at $0.72 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirNet Technology (ANTE)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.