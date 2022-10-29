Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 23.6%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

ANTE opened at $0.72 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.