Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increases By 14.7%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 202,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.89 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,970,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 166,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 162,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.5% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 107,151 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

