Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Increases By 16.4%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Angi Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Angi has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

