Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rises By 15.7%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

