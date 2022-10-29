Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Decreases By 14.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.89 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

