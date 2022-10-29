Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

