Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $118.65 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

