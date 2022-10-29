SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 103,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SM Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

