Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,015.50 ($12.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,032.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,024.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.
Insider Activity
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
