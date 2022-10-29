Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,147 ($13.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.05. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,059 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,026 ($24.48). The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2,249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

