SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SouthState by 50.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,394 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSB. Raymond James raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

