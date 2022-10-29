Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $83.81 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

