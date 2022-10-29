Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) price objective on Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 578.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 580.45.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

