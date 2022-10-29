Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) price target on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 578.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.00. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.75).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

