Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

