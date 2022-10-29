Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 248,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.