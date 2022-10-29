Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

