StockNews.com Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Sell

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

