StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

PEBO stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

