StockNews.com Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Hold

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

