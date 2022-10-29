StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT opened at $8.16 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

