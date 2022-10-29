StockNews.com Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

AVY stock opened at $171.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $23,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

