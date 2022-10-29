StockNews.com Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

AVY stock opened at $171.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $23,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

