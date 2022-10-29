StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.