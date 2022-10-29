StockNews.com Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.70 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
