StockNews.com Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.70 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

About National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

