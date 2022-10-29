StockNews.com Lowers Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Buy

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

NYSE WM opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

