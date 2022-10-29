StockNews.com Upgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Strong-Buy

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.