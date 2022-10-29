Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Stride Price Performance
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
