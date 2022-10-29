Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $229.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

