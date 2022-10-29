Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

