SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

Biogen Stock Up 2.3 %

BIIB stock opened at $284.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $285.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.