SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 121,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

