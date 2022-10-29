SVB Leerink Trims Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Target Price to $555.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $590.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $503.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.



