Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $25.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

